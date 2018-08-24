Steve Austin on how WWE wants Becky Lynch to turn heel but the fans don’t

“Anyway, they’re telling their story and all-of-a-sudden, the finish goes down, and then, at the end of the match. I want to talk about this, just the psychology and people’s reaction there in Brooklyn, New York, whatever you want to call it. Charlotte goes over. She’s happy, obviously. Becky and her are close friends. They hug, and then, just that big ass right hand, slap. And then, more devastation from Becky Lynch and she blows the roof off the place. She’s turning heel and gets a babyface reaction. I’m a fan of all the women in this match, but I love Charlotte as a heel. Becky, she’s a better babyface than heel, but she’s that fiery individual that people just really love, so I’m wondering if they’ll take her as a heel.”

source: The Steve Austin Show





(Visited 1 times, 154 visits today)