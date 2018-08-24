Source: Neville no longer under contract to WWE

Pro Wrestling Sheet has learned former Cruiserweight Champion Neville is no longer under contract with WWE.

While details are scarce, a source with direct knowledge of the situation has now confirmed Neville — formerly known as PAC — is not tied down to a WWE deal as of this moment.

No word on when WWE parted ways with the wrestler, therefore it’s unclear if he’s still under a no compete clause.

As we previously reported, the 32-year-old wrestler walked out on WWE in October 2017 and he’s been radio silent since vanishing from the company.

Earlier this week … Cody Rhodes tweeted saying he missed Neville. Matt Jackson replied saying, “Me too. I talked to him the other day. He’s good.”

