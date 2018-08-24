Lesnar not on post-SummerSlam Raw due to lack of creative

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer is reporting that Brock Lesnar was written out of the post-SummerSlam Raw as creative couldn’t find anything for him following his loss to Roman Reigns.

“He was pulled by WWE off the Raw show this past week because nobody could come up with an idea for him that made sense,” Meltzer wrote in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. “If he was staying, he could destroy everyone, but they weren’t going to have Strowman beat him since he had no matches left, and he had no matches to build up.”

Lesnar was advertised to be appearing on the show by the Barclays Center website but the former Universal champion was nowhere to be seen. The decision instead was taken for Kurt Angle to not allow Heyman to invoke the rematch clause for now, explaining why Lesnar would not be appearing. Lesnar’s deal is believed to run until the end of this month on a very costly pay-per-appearance.

The former UFC champion will now be concentrating on his return to the UFC which the earliest that can happen is January. His first fight will be against Daniel Cormier for the UFC Heavyweight title.

Paul Heyman, who usually only appears on Raw when Lesnar is around, will also be dropping from the screens for now although there are suggestions that he will be brought back to resume his “advocate” role with someone else.





