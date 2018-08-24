Alexa Bliss talks about losing her title to Ronda Rousey

“My thing on the whole situation is if there’s anyone that had to take the title from me at least it was Ronda Rousey. Not many people can say they had their first big title loss to Ronda Rousey. I guess I’m okay. But I do have a rematch clause that I get to invoke at any point. Every champion is entitled to a rematch. I am preparing for that. I don’t know when it’s going to happen. She’s going to hold the title for now, but she’s not going to hold it for long.”

source: ctpost.com

