Alberto Del Rio on WWE: “I am pretty sure I’ll be back one day”

On why he withdrew from TripleMania:

“I love the pro wrestling business and the only reason I’ve been thinking about retirement is I don’t like the way they are doing things in the business. We continue to see promoters taking advantage of the talent. Thank God I am in the position of saying ‘you can do this, but you can do it to the rest, but you won’t do this to me’. It happened with AAA or Triplemania. They took me somewhere to spoil me to see if I can do their biggest event of the year, and then they never sent the money. They never came—when they found me and asked me to do Triplemania I was supposed to be facing someone—they were never able to seal the deal with this other wrestler. They talked about two or three other names, and it was the same situation. Long story short, they didn’t fulfill their commitment with me, and I don’t work that way. I don’t need that stress in my life.”

On a possible final run with WWE:

“Just off the top of my head, the first name that crossed my mind is Rey Mysterio Jr. He is one of my best friends, a fantastic athlete and a real life legend. He would be the perfect person to do a world tour [with] to say goodbye to the pro wrestling business. There’s a lot of names out there, a lot of amazing performers that I would love to wrestle again like Dolph Ziggler, Ken Anderson and many others in the business. I have always stayed the same because I have a good relationship with Vince McMahon, the owner of the biggest, most prestigious company in the world. I am pretty sure I’ll be back one day before I decide to retire. I will go back there to have a last final run. Maybe I’ll have the opportunity to work with all those wrestlers I used to work when I was working for that company. We used to have a lot of fun every single night.”

