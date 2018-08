WWE and New Japan file for several new trademarks

According to Pwinsider.com, WWE & NJPW have filed for several trademarks over the last few weeks. They are as follows…

NJPW

* G1 Climax

* G1 Supercard

* G1 Special

WWE

* Mike Kanellis

* Sarah Logan

* Mandy Rose

* Sonya Deville

* Killian Dain

* Alexander Wolfe

* Shayna Bazler

* Bobby Lashley

* Corey Graves

* Kairi Sane

* Kyle O’Reilly

* Bobby Fish

* ECW (for clothing purposes)





