Sasha Banks: “I have people I don’t like”

Sasha Banks appears to confirm real-life heat with Alexa Bliss

Peter Rosenberg interviewed Sasha Banks this week for Complex.com to talk about her life and career. Rosenberg brought up the rumors about real-life heat with her and Alexa Bliss.

“I have people I don’t like,” Banks said when she was asked about certain relationships in the locker room. She added, “think I’m really good at what I do.”

“Not really,” Banks said when asked if she wanted to work more with Bliss. “I think if they wanna have me wrestle Alexa, they can do that because I can do my job very well.” Banks said “no” when asked if there was more of a story to tell on-camera with Bliss. She also said that she would be more than happy to wrestle Ronda Rousey and she has nothing bad to say about her.

The feeling is mutual because Bliss said the following about Banks last year when asked if there was real-life heat between them: “The way I see it, Sasha can think or say whatever she wants. As long as it fuels her fire for us to have a good match, I’m fine with it.”

The rumor is that their heat started back in 2014 when they were in NXT. They wrestled each other on an episode of NXT and Bliss ended up with a busted nose.

They wrestled again in March 2015 and some fans in attendance noticed that they were extra stiff with each other. Once again, Bliss came out of the match with a busted nose.

There was also the time Banks clocked Bliss on Smackdown Live during a brawl segment

There was also a 2016 interview where Banks put over the women in NXT that helped her. She mentioned people by name but chose not to mention Bliss.

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)





(Visited 1 times, 110 visits today)