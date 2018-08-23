Reigns takes over the number one spot for WWE merchandise sales

Aug 23, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Roman Reigns has overtaken John Cena to become the top merchandise seller in WWE.

John Cena has been away from WWE for most of the year, and he’s currently in China filming a movie, but this is still an impressive feat for Roman nonetheless.


  1. RJ Ace says:
    August 23, 2018 at 1:22 pm

    Not hating on Reigns here, but shouldn’t the top pushed guy in the company generally be the top merch seller? It’s only impressive when a guy outsells his push.

