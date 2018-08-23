Notes from the Joe Hendry conference call

Joe Hendry signed with Impact Wrestling in May of this year. He only has positive things to say about the 3 months he’s spent with the promotion.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled,” Hendry said on today’s Impact media call. “Impact has been amazing in letting me do what I do.”

As with many other recent additions to Impact’s roster, what has Hendry so enthusiastic is the freedom the company is giving him.

“What I’ve noticed since I’ve been there is a real element of working with the talent to bring out the best in us.”

Hendry joins other Impact wrestlers, such as Konnan and Sami Callihan, who have echoed similar sentiment in recent months.

“It’s just been fun since the get-go,” Hendry stated.

(Pwguru)





