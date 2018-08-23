National Wrestling Alliance to host 70th Anniversary Show in Nashville

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Aug. 23, 2018

NASHVILLE — The NWA World Heavyweight Championship, known as the “Ten Pounds Of Gold,” will be defended at a blockbuster event celebrating the 70th anniversary of the National Wrestling Alliance at 6 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 21 at the historic Asylum at the Nashville Fairgrounds. The show, in conjunction with the NWA and Global Force Entertainment, also will be carried live on FITE TV, the premium digital streaming network.

Founded in 1948 in Hotel President in Waterloo, Iowa, the legacy of NWA was forged by the fighting spirit of world champions such as Lou Thesz, Dory Funk Jr., Jack Brisco, Harley Race, Ric Flair, Dusty Rhodes, Ricky Steamboat, Sting, Ken Shamrock, AJ Styles, Jeff Jarrett, Adam Pearce, Colt Cabana, Tim Storm and currently Nick Aldis. The famed Ten Pounds of Gold is the most identifiable and historic championship in professional wrestling.

Billy Corgan purchased the NWA in 2017. “The Ten Pounds of Gold” YouTube Digital series has documented the path of NWA champions Tim Storm and now Nick Aldis. Aldis will defend the belt on Sept. 1 against “The American Nightmare” Cody in front of 10,451 fans at ALL IN at the Sears Centre just outside Chicago.

The Ten Pounds of Gold also will be on the line in the main event of the NWA 70th Anniversary Show in Nashville, a card that promises to honor the fighting spirit and big-bout feel worthy of the NWA name. Also, a classic championship returns as a new NWA National Champion will be crowned. More matches and talents will be announced in coming weeks, as will times, ticket prices and the price to stream live on FITE.

“It’s such an honor to be leading this historic brand into its next chapter,” Corgan said. “The enduring legacy of the National Wrestling Alliance — the men who forged it and the champions who defended it — illuminate our path in 2018. This event celebrates our first full year shepherding this brand while honoring the everlasting milestones, legends and champions of the NWA.”

At least one of whom will be on hand.

“This will be an event no fan will want to miss, and I’m honored to work with Billy on a show of this magnitude,” said six-time NWA champion Jeff Jarrett, the CEO of Global Force Entertainment. “My family has been in the wrestling business for as long as the NWA has been in existence. Those three letters, that Ten Pounds of Gold … they mean something to anyone who has ever put on tights and laced up boots.

“For this event to be in my hometown, a historic territory for the NWA, is so exciting and such an absolutely perfect fit.”

