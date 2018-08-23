Matt Riviera: “Alexa Bliss Should Have Walked!” at Summer Slam

Matt Riviera on Ronda Rousey vs Alexa Bliss Match:

“Bliss Should Have WALKED!!!”

On the latest edition of “The Matt Riviera Show” podcast, hosted by 3x NWA World Tag Team Champion & Reality TV star, “The LVR Boy” Matt Riviera, Matt & cohost Frank Ed Thornton review the Summer Slam 2018 event.

In this clip, Matt explains why he believes that Alexa Bliss should have refused to lose to Ronda Rousey in the manner that she did at Summer Slam:

Matt Riviera on:

Ronda Rousey vs Alexa Bliss: “Bliss should have walked… She should have walked. She’s been the Women’s champion there, for however long. She’s the most over heel there. Arguably the best worker out of all the women. And they come to her… “Hey, I want you to drop the championship to Ronda Rousey”, and I don’t give a (expletive) what Ronda Rousey’s done… It just (expletive) all over the business. Here you are a champion in pro wrestling, which is supposed to represent some semblance of believability… and you’re not going to get a damn move in? Alexa Bliss should’ve walked… If she’d walked, or demanded more money, and gone back to the independents, she’d be making 4 or 5 thousand dollars every weekend, maybe twice.”

Charlotte vs Becky Lynch vs Carmella for the Smackdown Women’s Championship:

“In my opinion, the match of the night… best booked, best story, best work, best psychology, best effort… I really wasn’t looking forward to it… the crowd was hot for it, which always helps. But I think the crowd was hot for it, because there was such a good build going into it… Carmella, if anybody dare say a bad thing about that girl after that match, they’re just a complete idiot… she did, in my opinion, one of the best dives of the night, if not the best dive of the night… it was incredible.”

Consequences of top talent’s, like Kevin Owens & Alexa Bliss, refusing to work squash matches and threatening to leave at big events: “It didn’t hurt Jeff Jarrett when he walked out, did it? He left with more money that night, and now he’s in the Hall of Fame. And now he’s making more money on the independents than ever. So, walking out, boy it’s really proven to be detrimental, hasn’t it? Another one that did, talk about the Ultimate Warrior. Boy, it really worked out bad for him, didn’t it. Hall of Fame, Had another big run… had another big run in WCW… made a fortune. So, walking out hasn’t really proven to me to be a career killer.”

