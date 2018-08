John Cena being considered for Fantastic Four movie

Word is now that Marvel has reacquired Fantastic Four from Fox they are looking at these actors to play the roles of Marvel’s first family…

John Krasinski for Reed Richards “Mr. Fantastic”

Emily Blunt for Sue Storm “The Invisible Woman”

Andrew Garfield for Johnny Storm “The Human Torch”

And John Cena for Ben Grimm “The Thing”

