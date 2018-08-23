Jericho pitched an idea for his Cruise: “loser has to jump off the boat”

Chris Jericho Shares The Wild Idea That An Unnamed “Extreme Wrestler” Pitched For His Cruise

For those who don’t know, Chris Jericho will be hosting a cruise. This will be called Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea. This will take place in late October and will feature both wrestling matches, musical acts and more.

On the latest episode of Talk is Jericho, #Y2J told the story about a wild pitch for the cruise that he received from an “extreme wrestler”. Jericho doesn’t name who it is and wants fans to guess.

Here is the story from Jericho (source: Cageside Seats):

“There was an extreme wrestler, I’m not going to say his name, one of the the… well, I’m just going to leave it at that. He texted me and said ‘I want to come on your Cruise. I want to have a match where the loser has to jump off the boat. I’ll win but jump off the boat anyways.’ If you think you knew who that was, text me at Talk is Jericho.

The person that said ‘I will win the match but still jump off the side of the boat.’ I said ‘dude, you can’t jump off the side. It’s like a 100ft. drop. When you hit that water, you’re going to explode. And then you’re going to drown.’ But I want people to guess.”





