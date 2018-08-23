Goldberg’s Twitter account hacked, targets President Trump

Former WCW and Universal champion Goldberg had his Twitter account hacked and the hacker used the opportunity to send some tweets targeted to U.S. President Donald Trump.

The tweets, now deleted, alleged that he and his wife are being threatened and just because he’s “the president doesn’t mean you can make threats using your new found power.” The tweet continues that the two should get into the ring together…without the Secret Service.

“I challange [sic] you to a fist fight you spatastic sh*t head ill f**king kill you,” another tweet said.

Goldberg got in touch with the Secret Service himself and he and his management are doing everything they can to help to catch whoever did this.

Speaking to TMZ while in Atlanta, Goldberg said, “I’m sick and flippin’ tired of people trying to steal people’s identity because it’s happened to me a number of times. These people are bullies and I’m sick and tired of it. This time when I got hacked, I called the Secret Service on my own and I’m taking them down.”

TMZ adds that while Goldberg and Trump were once friends, with Goldberg even appearing on Celebrity Apprentice, the two had a falling out and are no longer friends.





