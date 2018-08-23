Early favorite to win the 2019 Royal Rumble

Skybet has released early odds for the 2019 Royal Rumble match. The Rock is currently favored to win the Rumble as a 2/1 favorite, followed by Daniel Bryan (6/1), Seth Rollins (8/1) and Braun Strowman (9/1). Roman Reigns, John Cena and Finn Balor all have 12/1 odds of winning the match. Talk of The Rock returning for next year’s WrestleMania has increased lately, and WWE has been dropping his name on television a lot more recently. At the Skyscraper premiere last month, Rock told Cathy Kelley that he “can’t wait to get back to a WWE ring.”

“I can’t wait to get back to a WWE ring,” Rock said. “People always ask me ‘what’s it like being in a WWE ring?’ I always tell them there’s nothing like it. There’s nothing like inside a WWE ring because there’s a certain live crowd acumen that is second to none. That was always and will always be the best part of my job when it comes to wrestling. Whether I’m wresting a match or just giving a promo. That connection with the audience, there’s nothing like it.”

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)





