AJPW “Summer Explosion 2018 – Day 8 – Jr. Tag League Battle of Glory” Results – August 21, 2018 – Osaka, Japan

1. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Takao Omori, Black Menso~re, and Shoichi Uchida defeated TAJIRI, Gianni Valletta, and Katsumi Oribe

2. Jr. Tag Battle of Glory 2018

Masaaki Mochizuki and Shun Skywalker [4] defeated Atsushi Maruyama and Masashi Takeda [4]

3. Joe Doering defeated Yuma Aoyagi

4. AJPW World Junior Heavyweight Championship Prelude

Sweeper (Jake Lee, Ryouji Sai, and Koji Iwamoto) defeated Evolution (Atsushi Aoki and Hikaru Sato) and Shuji Ishikawa

5. Suwama defeated Dylan James

6. Six-Man Tag Team Match

The Big Guns (Zeus and The Bodyguard) and Jun Akiyama defeated NEXTREAM (Kento Miyahara and Naoya Nomura) and Yoshitatsu

—

Jr. Tag Battle of Glory 2018 Standings:

1. Koji Iwamoto and TAJIRI [6]

2. Atsushi Aoki and Hikaru Sato [4]

2. Atsushi Maruyama and Masashi Takeda [4]

2. Kaji Tomato and Shiori Asahi [4]

2. Masaaki Mochizuki and Shun Skywalker [4]

2. Shuji Kondo and Kotaro Suzuki [4]

7. Black Menso~re and Black Tiger VII [4]

