8/23/18 Impact Wrestling conference call with Josh Mathews & Joe Hendry

Joe Hendry will discuss his arrival in IMPACT Wrestling, and his longtime friendship with Grado and Katarina, on Thursday, August 23, when he will be the special guest on the IMPACT Wrestling Media Teleconference.

Hendry arrived in IMPACT this summer and has been circling the pro wrestling scene for about five years, with singles and tag-team titles on his resume.

Also on the Teleconference, Josh Mathews will be available for the first 10 minutes with Bound For Glory updates, ticket information, VIP Ticket Package info, and more.

Hendry will discuss his gold medal-winning amateur background, and more.

IMPACT Wrestling is on the Road to Bound For Glory, which will be held Sunday, October 14, in New York and air live on pay-per-view.

