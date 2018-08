WWE has released an updated lineup for the Super Show-Down event that takes place in Australia on October 6th. You can see the new card below. The show will air live on WWE Network.

* WWE Championship #1 Contenders Match: The Miz vs. Daniel Bryan

* Triple H vs. The Undertaker

* John Cena and Bobby Lashley vs. Elias and Kevin Owens

* The Shield vs. Opponents TBA





