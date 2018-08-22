Poll results: Best match at Summerslam
Best match at Summerslam
AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe (30%, 76 Votes)
Dolph Ziggler vs. Seth Rollins (27%, 70 Votes)
Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz (16%, 40 Votes)
Carmella vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair (7%, 18 Votes)
Alexa Bliss vs. Ronda Rousey (6%, 15 Votes)
Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (5%, 14 Votes)
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jeff Hardy (3%, 7 Votes)
Finn Bálor vs. Baron Corbin (2%, 5 Votes)
Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens (2%, 5 Votes)
The Bludgeon Brothers vs. The New Day (2%, 5 Votes)
Total Voters: 255
