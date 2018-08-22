KO: “The tribute to Mick Foley I can’t even say was voluntary”

“The tribute to Mick Foley I can’t even say was voluntary because we happened to be in that city and I happened to be in a steel cage match. As far as who’s idea it was and why it happened… I’m gonna keep that under wraps for now. Once I realized what was gonna happen, of course in my head comparing it to what Mick Foley did twenty years before was an obvious thing. But, I’ll never be arrogant enough to say what I did equals to what he did. His will live on forever and I don’t think I can say the same about mine. Look, I will remember forever watching Mick Foley get thrown off that cell. I wasn’t trying to emulate or top what he did. I don’t think anybody will ever top it. But some people felt it was similar and he sent me a text a few days later congratulating me and making a special moment and I really appreciated that. It’s very flattering, but I would never put what I did in the same league as what he did ever. His was legendary, you know it’s a history-making moment and that was a moment people will always remember … I would never put myself in the same class as him.”

sources: The Gorilla Position, Wrestling Inc.





