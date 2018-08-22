Jeff Hardy explains why he cut back on the Swanton

“I actually quit doing it for a while on the live events. I’ve been doing it lately but my back was killing me. I had a flight one morning and I ate breakfast on a stool and when I got up, something was going on – I could barely walk and on the flight it got worse. I don’t know if it’s nerve issues or what. But it was bad for about two weeks. I stopped doing those Swantons at live events just to do it at TV because it’s really rough on your lower back. You know that’s completely true, but I’m feeling a lot better now. I don’t know what it was. The nerve stuff is scary. Because my hand was asleep for seven weeks for a nerve issue in my elbow. It’s better now, but everything kinda hurts and I just gotta do what I can to maintain my health basically moving forward. If that means not doing the Swanton every night, I think that’s okay. I don’t think people will be extremely mad.”

source: RauteMusik via Wrestling Inc.





