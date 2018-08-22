Jason Jordan worked as a producer on Smackdown Live

Aug 22, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck
Post Category: News Tags: Jason Jordan
Man that sucks, he was getting over as a heel extremely well. I didn’t have a problem with him being on tv more so glad he was able to receive real hate from the audience who was a young upcoming talent
Name (required)
Mail (required)
Website
8/9/18 Impact conference call with Tessa Blanchard
Man that sucks, he was getting over as a heel extremely well. I didn’t have a problem with him being on tv more so glad he was able to receive real hate from the audience who was a young upcoming talent