Impact announces the company’s first live event in the UK in almost three years

Aug 22, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

IMPACT Wrestling has announced the company’s first live event in the UK in almost three years will stream live Sunday, Sept. 9 at 5:00 p.m. UK time (12:00 p.m. ET) exclusively on Twitch.tv.

IMPACT vs. The UK emanates from Wrestling MediaCon in Manchester. Tickets are on sale now from Ringside World at www.ringsideworld.co.uk.

IMPACT Wrestling’s official Twitch channel (www.Twitch.tv/impactwrestling) features exclusive monthly live events, original weekly live shows such as “Prestigious Tuesdays with Joe Hendry,” plus a 24-hour stream showcasing the past, present and future stars of IMPACT Wrestling, including memorable pay-per-view events, original series, weekly highlights and more.

Several matches have already been confirmed for IMPACT Wrestling’s return to Britain:

• LAX vs. Jody Fleisch & Jonny Storm (IMPACT Tag Team Championship)

• Barbed Wire Baseball Bat Death Match: Sami Callihan vs. Jimmy Havoc

• Eli Drake vs. Joe Hendry

• Su Yung vs. Lana Austin

• Rich Swann vs. Matt Sydal vs. Trevor Lee

IMPACT Wrestling stars Eddie Edwards and Moose are also confirmed to be in action.


