Impact announces the company’s first live event in the UK in almost three years

IMPACT Wrestling has announced the company’s first live event in the UK in almost three years will stream live Sunday, Sept. 9 at 5:00 p.m. UK time (12:00 p.m. ET) exclusively on Twitch.tv.

IMPACT vs. The UK emanates from Wrestling MediaCon in Manchester. Tickets are on sale now from Ringside World at www.ringsideworld.co.uk.

IMPACT Wrestling’s official Twitch channel (www.Twitch.tv/impactwrestling) features exclusive monthly live events, original weekly live shows such as “Prestigious Tuesdays with Joe Hendry,” plus a 24-hour stream showcasing the past, present and future stars of IMPACT Wrestling, including memorable pay-per-view events, original series, weekly highlights and more.

Several matches have already been confirmed for IMPACT Wrestling’s return to Britain:

• LAX vs. Jody Fleisch & Jonny Storm (IMPACT Tag Team Championship)

• Barbed Wire Baseball Bat Death Match: Sami Callihan vs. Jimmy Havoc

• Eli Drake vs. Joe Hendry

• Su Yung vs. Lana Austin

• Rich Swann vs. Matt Sydal vs. Trevor Lee

IMPACT Wrestling stars Eddie Edwards and Moose are also confirmed to be in action.





