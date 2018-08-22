Cody Rhodes: “As far as what’s next, I really wish I could answer”

According to Pwinsider, Cody was asked about future plans for additional All In events and instead revealed that he, Kenny Omega, Adam Page and The Young Bucks have made a “verbal commitment” to each other that their next move will be made together…

“As far as what’s next, I really wish I could answer. A lot has happened in the last few weeks. A lot of discussions about the future. One thing that’s special about this, and I have to be rather cagey in answering, one thing that is special about this group is we have verbally committed to each other and I don’t know that that’s ever been done in the history of professional wrestling, where I have verbally committed to the Bucks, the Bucks, Kenny Omega, Hangman Page. There’s this verbal commitment that the next step we take because it’s no secret. Our contracts are all up…what happens next? The next step we take, we’re going to take it together and we’re going to take it as a family. It could be the dumbest move ever. Wrestling is sorta a shady business or we can do what my gut tells me, the right call.”

The site adds that Cody and The Bucks’ deals with Ring of Honor expire at the end of the year, while Omega’s deal with New Japan Pro Wrestling expires in January 2019.

(The Spotlight)





