Claim: WrestleMania 34 matches canceled due to injury

Creating The Mania Writer Reveals WrestleMania 34 Matches Canceled Due to Injury

Jon Robinson, author of Creating The Mania: An Inside Look at how WrestleMania Comes to Life, recently spoke with The Wrestling Estate and revealed some matches that were planned for WrestleMania 34 Including a TLC

On WrestleMania34 Matches Canceled Due to Injury:

There were a lot of matches in play that could have completely changed the card,” Robinson revealed. “And then you hear from creative about injuries affecting things like Seth Rollins vs. Dean Ambrose, and then Ambrose got injured. They were also trying to do Kurt Angle vs. Jason Jordan, but then Jordan got injured.”

On The Usos & Kevin Owens Wanting Specific Matches:

“Look at the Usos. In character, they’ve always wanted to be on the main card of WrestleMania, but in real life, it means so much to them, especially with the legacy of their father,” Robinson noted. “They pushed so hard throughout the year to be able to get to WrestleMania. There were so many matches being pitched behind the scenes. New Day and Usos were hoping for some kind of TLC match. Kevin Owens was hoping to wrestle Vince McMahon after the headbutt incident.”

On Writing Creating The Mania: An Inside Look at how WrestleMania Comes to Life :

“WWE came to me to write it, saying I’d be the perfect guy,” Robinson said. “I loved the concept, but I was a little leery of WWE actually giving me the access I needed in order to write the book. I really wanted the assurances that I’d have behind-the-scenes access, and access to not only Superstars but also the creative team. And I wanted everybody to be honest with me. WWE was like, yeah, we’re 100% down for this book, just give us a list of people you want to interview. “I don’t think they expected my list to be as extensive as it was. I threw out a list of 50 names, everyone from Roman Reigns to the head of creative to the mayor of New Orleans. The mayor turned me down, but everyone else talked to me.”





(Visited 1 times, 313 visits today)