Chris Jericho recalls Vince McMahon’s reaction to All IN

On the latest episode of his Talk is Jericho podcast, Chris Jericho revealed how WWE Chairman Vince McMahon reacted when he learned about All In.

The latest episode features an interview he conducted with Cody and the Young Bucks back in June. The interview took place in Osaka, Japan following NJPW’s “Destruction in Osaka” event.

Chris Jericho says he told Vince McMahon about All In earlier this year. Vince’s reaction was classic Vince. “I told Vince about All In about 4 or 5 months ago,” Jericho said. “We were just discussing and shooting the breeze and I said ‘Yeah the show’s in September in Chicago’ and Vince said ‘I wish they would have called me. September is the worst time of year to promote!’”

Jericho, Cody, and the Young Bucks got a good laugh at the notion of calling up Vince McMahon to get advice. “Hey Vince, it’s Cody, I’ve got the Young Bucks on the phone,” Cody joked. “Couple of questions about promoting in the fall.”

“Don’t say ‘Rhodes’ haha,” Jericho joked in a Vince McMahon voice.

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)





