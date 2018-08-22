Cena gets a spot on the Super Show-Down PPV in tag team match

Aug 22, 2018 - by Colin Vassallo

John Cena’s involvement at the WWE Super Show-Down pay-per-view in Australia has been confirmed with the leader of the Cenation taking his spot on the card in an usual tag team match.

Certainly suffering from some ring rust after several months away from in-ring competition, John Cena will be teaming up with Bobby Lashley to take on the team of Kevin Owens and Elias.

WWE.COM is also suggesting that The Shield will be in action but has so far not named their opponents.


