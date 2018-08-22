Becky Lynch talks lack of push in WWE, Charlotte, changing her focus

Becky Lynch’s Interview with Gorilla Position:

On Her Lack of Push in WWE: “In 2017 I had one title match and it was at WrestleMania and it was a six-way?” Lynch continued. “I haven’t been given a fair shot at all. I am the best on this roster both Raw and SmackDown and I’ve proven that time and time again yet I don’t get the opportunity. Why is that? Is it because I’m not blonde enough? Is that it? Is it because I don’t have enough enhancements? Is that it? I’m treated like the red-headed stepchild of the entire Women’s Division. Yet I have proved time and time again that I am the moneymaker — that I am the person that people will tune in to see that they will care about — that they want to see me win. Yet it’s being stolen from me every single time.”

On Her Hard Work & Charlotte getting Handed Everything: “I don’t understand what people are saying to me when they say, ‘well done’ because I went in there with the intention of winning the title and I currently do not have a title,” Lynch said. “I have been burning a hole through the Women’s Division on SmackDown Live for the past few months and Charlotte shows up and she gets handed a title opportunity and opportunistic as ever when I had that match won, she snuck in and she stole my victory from me one more time. Again she gets handed the gold and I’m left on the sidelines. So okay the crowd the cheered, but what does that mean when I haven’t accomplished anything? I’m left there with one title while she’s had seven — maybe eight if you include NXT — I’m supposed to be satisfied with that? I’m supposed to be happy with that? That’s not enough for me.”

On Changing Her Focus: “I appreciate that they wanted to see me win, but I didn’t get the gold and I think I’ve been preoccupied too much by keeping people on my side. That hasn’t done me any favors. I have to re-evaluate everything and re-evaluate what I put my priorities on. If that was getting the crowd on my side or a friend on my side then I’ve been doing it wrong. Because there’s one reason why I came to WWE and that was to be great and I’m not achieving that. I haven’t dropped the ball once but as soon as Charlotte Flair shows up, it’s all about her.”

