8/20/18 Raw Viewership

As it’s mainly the case every time, the post-SummerSlam Monday Night Raw got a nice bump in the ratings, getting an average of 3,090,000 viewers, up 270,000 viewers from last week. This was the most-watched Raw since the April 23 episode

Hour one did 3,110,000 viewers, followed by 3,240,000 in the second hour, and then down to 2,940,000 viewers in the third and final hour.

Raw was #1, #3, and #4 in the top 50 cable chart last night among the 18-49 demographic and #2 in overall viewership for the night.

(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)

Click here for the 2018 viewership grid





