WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – August 20, 2018 – Atlantic City, New Jersey

1. Six-Man Tag Team Match

The Usos and Tye Dillinger defeated Shelton Benjamin and The Bar

2. Karl Anderson (w/Luke Gallows) defeated Harper

3. Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Asuka, Lana, and Naomi defeated Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, and Zelina Vega

4. Six-Man Tag Team Match

The New Day defeated SAnitY

5. WWE United States Championship – Triple Threat Match

Shinsuke Nakamura (c) defeated Jeff Hardy and Randy Orton

6. R-Truth defeated Aiden English

7. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match

Charlotte Flair (c) defeated Carmella

-After the match, Becky Lynch attacked Flair.

8. WWE Championship Match

AJ Styles (c) defeated Samoa Joe

