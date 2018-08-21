WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – August 20, 2018 – Atlantic City, New Jersey
1. Six-Man Tag Team Match
The Usos and Tye Dillinger defeated Shelton Benjamin and The Bar
2. Karl Anderson (w/Luke Gallows) defeated Harper
3. Six-Woman Tag Team Match
Asuka, Lana, and Naomi defeated Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, and Zelina Vega
4. Six-Man Tag Team Match
The New Day defeated SAnitY
5. WWE United States Championship – Triple Threat Match
Shinsuke Nakamura (c) defeated Jeff Hardy and Randy Orton
6. R-Truth defeated Aiden English
7. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match
Charlotte Flair (c) defeated Carmella
-After the match, Becky Lynch attacked Flair.
8. WWE Championship Match
AJ Styles (c) defeated Samoa Joe
