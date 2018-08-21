Travis Browne on Rousey in WWE: “She’s having a blast”

Travis Browne stated that he feels that not only is Rousey the biggest name in women’s wrestling right now, but all of WWE.

“Oh, she loves it,” Browne said. “It’s definitely a new chapter in her life, you know? And this is one of the first times I’ve seen her truly enjoy the ride. So, she’s not super stressed. With all the stress that fighting brings, you’re working up to this moment and you can’t wait for that moment to be over so that you can celebrate. [Whereas] right now, it’s like full celebration mode all the time.

“She’s having a blast, the WWE has been great, the athletes in WWE have been awesome, and very accepting and welcoming, and even with me too. At the end of the day, to those guys, I’m just Ronda Rousey’s husband. And they’ve been so nice to me and to her, too. And they want nothing but the best for her, and you can see in the way they work with her and interact with her. If she needs help with something, she has multiple people she can go to in the WWE.”

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)





