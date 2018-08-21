Table For 3 with wives of WWE Superstars filmed during SummerSlam weekend

WWE taped an episode of Table For 3 during the SummerSlam weekend featuring three wives of WWE Superstars. This will be the first episode of the series which does not have any wrestlers on it.

Giovanna Angle, the wife of Kurt Angle, posted a photo on Instagram along with Reby Hardy, the wife of Matt Hardy, and Kim Orton, the wife of Randy Orton, writing, “We finally did it. The first WWE Table of 3 Wives episode. Had a blast with these beautiful ladies.”

Giovanna also added that “maybe you should be afraid boys,” tagging the husbands at the end and a couple of funny emojis.

The original WWE Network series is taped in a backstage area converted to look like a restaurant and filming is usually done during the big pay-per-views where pretty much everyone is on hand.





