Superstar reportedly suffers a bicep tear at Summerslam

SmackDown Tag Team Champion Rowan suffered an arm injury at SummerSlam, according to PWInsider.

#Rowan of the Bludgeon Brothers was reportedly injured during their match against the New Day at SummerSlam. PWInsider has confirmed that Rowen suffered an arm injury during the match. He is not at Monday night’s Smackdown live event in Atlantic City and is said to be getting the injury looked at.

The word backstage is that the injury could be a bicep injury. However, that has not been confirmed yet. It isn’t known how severe the injury is or whether/how long he’ll be out of action.





(Visited 1 times, 276 visits today)