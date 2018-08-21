Superstar reportedly suffers a bicep tear at Summerslam

Aug 21, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

SmackDown Tag Team Champion Rowan suffered an arm injury at SummerSlam, according to PWInsider.

#Rowan of the Bludgeon Brothers was reportedly injured during their match against the New Day at SummerSlam. PWInsider has confirmed that Rowen suffered an arm injury during the match. He is not at Monday night’s Smackdown live event in Atlantic City and is said to be getting the injury looked at.

The word backstage is that the injury could be a bicep injury. However, that has not been confirmed yet. It isn’t known how severe the injury is or whether/how long he’ll be out of action.


(Visited 1 times, 276 visits today)

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

8/9/18 Impact conference call with Tessa Blanchard

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal