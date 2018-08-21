Stardom “5STAR Grand Prix 2018 – Day 2” Results – August 19, 2018 – Tokyo, Japan
1. 5-Way Match
Starlight Kid defeated Shiki Shibusawa, Leo Onozaki, Ruaka, and Hanan
2. Blue Block Match
Nicole Savoy defeated Natsuko Tora
3. Blue Block Match
Momo Watanabe defeated Jamie Hayter
4. Red Block Match
Jungle Kyona defeated Kimber Lee
5. Red Block Match
Utami Hayashishita defeated Natsuko Tora
6. Red Block Match
Tam Nakano defeated Kagetsu
7. Blue Block Match
Hazuki defeated Kelly Klein
8. Blue Block Match
Saki Kashima defeated Mayu Iwatani
9. Red Block Match
Kagetsu defeated Rachael Ellering
