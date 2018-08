Rumored top matches for WWE’s Hell in a Cell PPV

According to Cageside Seats, the rumored top matches for the WWE Hell in a Cell PPV

* Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

* AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe

* Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre & Dolph Ziggler and Randy Orton vs. Jeff Hardy





