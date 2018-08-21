ROH “Honor Re-United – London” Results – August 19, 2018 – London, England
1. Jonathan Gresham defeated Joe Hendry
2. 3-Way Match
Hangman Page defeated Flip Gordon and Kip Sabian
3. Kay Lee Ray defeated Ayesha Raymond
4. Christopher Daniels defeated Mark Briscoe (via Disqualification)
5. Non Title – Street Fight
Punishment Martinez defeated Jimmy Havoc
6. Marty Scurll defeated Jay Briscoe
7. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) defeated Jody Fleisch and Jonny Storm
8. ROH World Championship Match
Jay Lethal (c) besiegt Mark Haskins
