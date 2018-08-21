Pentagon and Fenix miss another event

Pentagon and Fenix missed an indy event Friday night in California. The promoter who booked them for the show appears unsure about the reasons he was given for their last-minute cancellation.

Pro Wrestling Revolution was only able to notify fans a few hours before bell-time that neither Pentagon nor Fenix would be attending the show. PWR owner, Gabriel Ramirez, posted the following on the matter:

I really didn’t want to have this happen, but it is what it is.

I am getting texts, and DM about Pentagón 0M and why he was not at Pro Wrestling Revolution – King City, August 18th and asking if he is was or ever was… — PWRevolution On Twitter

“Pentagón 0M told me he hurt is back in Naucalpa,” Ramirez wrote on Facebook. “When we spoke he was at a chiropractor getting adjusted and then called me to tell me that the doctor told him he needed to rest his body for 4 days.”

Ramirez then said he offered to pay Pentagon to come to the event and not wrestle but Pentagon said the flight would be too much on his back. He continued to say Pentagon sent him a clip from the match where he was injured which can be viewed through this link.

It is being said that both brothers then wrestled a match in Mexico Sunday night but he can’t find an official record of this event.

