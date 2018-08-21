Nakamura shares the Backstage reaction after he dropped Cena on his head

Shinsuke Nakamura was recently interviewed by Gorilla Position where he spoke about the backstage reaction to the incident. Nakamura wouldn’t say a name of the star but said that someone yelled at him after the match.

Here is a quote (via Pro Wrestling):

“Someone was upset backstage, not John Cena. But someone. They got pissed off at me, ‘why did you do that?’. So I just thought, my career is finished, today.

But everybody came to support me and help me, even John Cena. [Cena said] ‘not your fault, it was my fault’.”

Nakamura also says that he would love to face Cena again.

