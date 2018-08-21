Nakamura shares the Backstage reaction after he dropped Cena on his head

Aug 21, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

Shinsuke Nakamura was recently interviewed by Gorilla Position where he spoke about the backstage reaction to the incident. Nakamura wouldn’t say a name of the star but said that someone yelled at him after the match.

Here is a quote (via Pro Wrestling):

“Someone was upset backstage, not John Cena. But someone. They got pissed off at me, ‘why did you do that?’. So I just thought, my career is finished, today.

But everybody came to support me and help me, even John Cena. [Cena said] ‘not your fault, it was my fault’.”

Nakamura also says that he would love to face Cena again.

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)


