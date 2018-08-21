WWE SmackDown 8/21

– Tonight’s post-SummerSlam edition of WWE SmackDown opens live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Tom Phillips welcomes us to this special edition of the show. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

– We go right to the ring and out comes The Miz and Maryse. Greg Hamilton does the introductions. We see footage of Maryse’s interference in the win over Daniel Bryan at SummerSlam.

Miz hits the ring and gets a mixed reaction with some chants for Bryan. Miz says he was able to close his eyes and feel that reaction, feel it like never before. Miz says something happened two nights ago at SummerSlam and now he has his family to think about. Miz acts like he’s getting emotional and says he’s going to make this really short. Miz says with a heavy heart and the upmost sadness… Maryse consoles him as fans boo. With a heavy heart and the upmost sadness, Miz officially announces his retirement. Fans pop and a “yes!” chant breaks out. His retirement… of ever facing Bryan again. Miz acts like his normal self now. Miz says the eight year saga of The Miz vs. Daniel Bryan has come to a satisfying conclusion because he did exactly what he said he would do – he defeated Bryan in front of a sold out Barclays Center.

Miz says Bryan gave him everything he had at SummerSlam, he punched him 100 times but 100 Bryan punches don’t even amount to 1 Miz punch. Miz says we’re looking at the hardest punch in WWE. Hell, he’s the hardest punch in this entire arena. The boos continue. Miz goes on about the win and says he did it in front of his gorgeous wife, who was sitting next to their angelic child, who he calls God’s gift to TV ratings. Miz says that was Sunday and now it’s time to start his new life. A life where he will watch the fifth episode of Miz & Mrs. on the USA Network tonight. Miz tries to get a “Miz & Mrs.” chant going but the music interrupts and out comes Bryan.

Bryan calls Miz a coward while walking to the ring. Miz puts Maryse in front of him and says the record books won’t call him a coward, they will say he’s superior over Bryan in every way and he won. Miz says Bryan will never have the chance to face him again. Bryan tells Miz to shut up for once in his life. Bryan goes on about Miz always lying and knocks him for wearing makeup. Bryan says he told everyone he would come back to the ring and he did, and he told everyone he would punch Miz in the face and he did. Bryan promises to expose Miz for what he really is – a wanna be Hollywood star cosplaying as a pro wrestler. Bryan says Miz can’t close the door on facing him again just yet because… Maryse interrupts him and tells him to go home, saying he should just change his name to Daniel Bella. The music hits and out comes Brie Bella. She runs into the ring but Maryse rolls to the floor. Miz gets in the way but Brie rocks him and attacks. Bryan and Brie look on from the ring as Maryse and The Miz retreat. Bryan gives Brie props for her punch. Bryan reveals that he just spoke to SmackDown General Manager Paige and Hell In a Cell will feature Brie and Bryan vs. Miz and Maryse. Bryan and Brie celebrate as his music hits.

– Still to come, an exclusive interview with AJ Styles. Also, Becky Lynch explains her attack on Charlotte Flair and The New Day vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers in a No DQ match.

– We see Jeff Hardy backstage. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and The Miz is with Maryse in the back, looking for Paige. She walks up and Miz rants on how they are treated, how they should get special treatment for being the stars of WWE’s shows. He says she’s as bad at the General Manager job than Daniel Bryan was. Paige fires back, mocks him for getting punched by Brie Bella and says the match at Hell In a Cell is staying, and it will be awesome.

Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton

We go to the ring and out first comes Jeff Hardy. Randy Orton is out next as we see recent events leading to this match.

They lock up and Orton takes it to the corner, working Hardy over. Jeff fights out and unloads, brawling Orton into the opposite corner. Hardy goes up top early on but Orton comes from behind and shoves him. Hardy hits the post and falls to the floor as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and we see how Orton slammed Hardy on top of the announce table during the break. They bring it back in the ring and Hardy hits a Whisper In the Wind. More back and forth now. Hardy hits a Twist of Fate and goes to the top but Orton gets up and crotches him on the top rope. We get a close-up of Orton trying to rip Hardy’s ear ring out now. Orton goes for the second rope draping DDT but it’s blocked.

Hardy goes to do the signature leg drop but he stomps Orton with a low blow instead. The referee calls for the bell.

Winner by DQ: Randy Orton

– After the bell, Hardy attacks Orton and sends him out of the ring. Fans chant “delete!” as Hardy unloads and tosses Orton over the announce table. Orton fights back but Hardy charges and drops him. Hardy sends Orton into the steel ring post and then tosses him over the barrier. Fans cheer as Hardy follows, beating Orton through the crowd. They brawl over near the production area now. Hardy with a steel chair over the back and a chair shot to the gut. Hardy with more chair shots to the back. Hardy places Orton on top of a table and then smacks him with a handheld camera. Hardy climbs to the top of a stack of production cases as fans cheer. Hardy leaps and puts Orton through the table with a Swanton Bomb. Hardy smiles as fans pop. Hardy stands tall as his music hits.

– Still to come, The New Day vs. The Bludgeon Brothers. Also, Becky Lynch explains her SummerSlam attack and Naomi vs. Peyton Royce. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see what just happened with Orton and Hardy.

– Renee Young is backstage with The Bar, who requested this time to address tonight’s SmackDown Tag Team Title match. They want the champions next. Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows enter next. Gallows and Anderson do some comedy to preview tonight’s No DQ match and comment on how it’s certain that they will be the next challengers. They say if The Bar has an issue with that, they can see them in the ring. The Bar says they’re going to kick Gallows and Anderson’s heads off next week.

Naomi vs. Peyton Royce

We go to the ring and out comes Naomi. Out next are The IIconics – Peyton Royce with Billie Kay. They take shots at the people of Brooklyn and Naomi while heading to the ring. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and the match is underway. Naomi gets the upperhand and drops Peyton. Naomi with a big split for a 2 count. Peyton goes to the floor and Naomi baseball slides her. Naomi follows and brings it back in but Peyton turns it around after a distraction from Billie. Billie yells at Naomi while she’s down and the referee counts.

Naomi returns to the ring but Peyton attacks and beats her down for a 2 count. Peyton with more offense in the corner as the referee warns her. Peyton works Naomi over in the middle of the ring now and keeps her grounded. Naomi ducks a kick in the corner and makes a comeback now. Naomi with a big dropkick to take Peyton down. Naomi with more offense now, including an enziguri for a 2 count. Peyton dumps Naomi to the apron but Naomi kicks her in the head. Billie tries to run interference but Naomi decks her and goes to the floor to run her face-first into the ring post.

Naomi comes back in but Peyton catches her. Peyton takes advantage and takes control, hitting the bridging suplex for the pin.

Winner: Peyton Royce

– After the match, The IIconics hit the ramp to celebrate as Naomi recovers in the ring.

– Big E is backstage getting his ribs taped up. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods enter and ask him how his ribs are doing. Big E jokes about cooked ribs and admits his ribs aren’t in good shape. Kofi and Xavier get hyped up on becoming five-time tag team champions tonight.

– Tom shows us a video package with highlights from the SmackDown Women’s Title Triple Threat at SummerSlam and the post-match turn by Becky Lynch. We get a look at Becky’s locker room door. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and out comes Becky Lynch to the ring.

Becky says she deserves to be standing here with the SmackDown Women’s Title and since it was stolen from her, Charlotte Flair deserved the beatdown she got at SummerSlam. She goes on about how SummerSlam was supposed to be all about her. It was her chance to silence the critics who say she’s only Flair’s friend. Becky says the fans are acting like they’re with her but they weren’t the entire time. She goes on about how the fans weren’t supporting her and how she’s not called one of the greatest of all-time. She became an afterthought. Becky says she has never seen more clearly than when she did at the end of the SummerSlam match. She knew Flair was holding her back and had stolen her spotlight for the last time.

Becky knows she’s the best and there’s not a person who can tell her different. The music interrupts and out comes new SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair to the stage. Flair takes off the title and holds it up, talking trash to Becky. Flair runs to the ring and they start brawling. Flair takes the fight to the floor as referees try and break it up now. They bring it back in the ring and some fans chant for Becky as she boots Flair. Paige comes to the stage and brings out the rest of the women’s division. Superstars hit the ring to hold them back as a “let them fight” chant breaks out. They keep breaking free and fighting. Fans chant for Becky now. Flair tackles Becky out of the ring and then jumps off the apron at her. We go to commercial as the two are held back.

Rusev and Lana vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas and Zelina Vega

Back from the break and out comes Andrade “Cien” Almas and Zelina Vega for this SummerSlam Kickoff rematch. We get a sidebar video of Almas and Vega knocking Rusev Day earlier. Rusev and Lana are out next.

The bell rings and Almas shoves Rusev, then rocks him. Rusev just takes it and floors Almas with a clothesline. Rusev drops elbows and keeps Almas down. Almas counters and unloads on Rusev into the corner. More back and forth now. They tangle in the corner and Almas uses the ropes to apply an arm submission. Almas springboards in but Rusev kicks him in the head. Lana tags in as does Vega.

Lana jumps off Almas’ back to take Vega down. Lana and Rusev pose in the middle of the ring while their opponents recover on the floor. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Vega turns it around and then kicks Lana in the head. Vega wraps Lana up in the ropes with a submission as the referee counts. Vega slams Lana face-first by her hair and covers for a 2 count. Vega with another submission now. Lana fights out and covers for a 2 count. Vega turns that around. Vega slams Lana to the mat again and shows off some as Almas applauds. Lana drops Vega and slaps Almas from the corner. Lana crawls for the tag but Vega holds her leg. Lana breaks free and tags in Rusev.

Rusev unloads on Almas as they both come in. Rusev with a spin kick and a pop from the crowd. Rusev stomps as fans chant for Rusev Day. Almas dodges the Machka Kick and connects with a big elbow. Almas with the running double knees in the corner for a close 2 count. Rusev avoids the hammerlock DDT and an elbow. Rusev sends Almas out of the ring. Vega comes in and goes for Rusev but Lana hits a Spear. Aiden English comes down and stops Almas from bringing a steel chair in. Rusev takes advantage and drops Almas with the Machka Kick. Rusev stomps on Almas and applies The Accolade for the win.

Winners: Rusev and Lana

– After the match, Lana and Rusev stand tall as the music hits. English cheers them on. Rusev and Lana discuss English’s assistance as the camera cuts away.

– WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura is backstage with comments on retaining his title over Jeff Hardy. Nakamura welcomes us to the United States of Nak-America.

– Still to come, a No DQ match for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

– We see WWE Champion AJ Styles backstage. He will speak next. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get highlights from the WWE Title match at SummerSlam.

– Renee Young is on the stage with a mic. She introduces WWE Champion AJ Styles and out he comes to a pop.

Renee asks AJ to explain what happened at SummerSlam and he pauses. Fans chant “who’s your daddy?” now. AJ says SummerSlam didn’t end the way he wanted but he doesn’t regret what happened to Samoa Joe. AJ says Joe crossed a line that a real man doesn’t cross. AJ broke a promise but he has another to make to the WWE Universe and his family at home, one he won’t break – the next time Joe mentions his family, he’s going to rip Joe’s heart out. AJ suddenly goes down and we see Joe pull him off the stage.

Joe attacks AJ and drops him into the Coquina Clutch. Joe breaks the hold and takes the mic. He calls out AJ’s wife Wendy and says something about tucking in the kids tonight but daddy AJ has already gone night-night. AJ is out from the clutch. Joe drops the mic and stands tall on the ramp to some chants & some boos.

– We see what happened earlier with The Miz, Maryse, Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella. Tom hypes the mixed tag team match at Hell In a Cell.

– Still to come, a No DQ match for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Paige is in her office. She orders a staffer to make sure AJ gets full medical attention. Carmella walks in and Paige mocks her for losing the title at SmackDown. Carmella demands her rematch and says it better be one-on-one this time. R-Truth walks in and says Carmella has been ducking him for weeks but now he will get that title shot by pinning her. Paige corrects him and he leaves but stops and comes back to tell Carmella she got lucky this time. Paige grants Carmella’s rematch for next week.

No DQ Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles: The New Day vs. The Bludgeon Brothers

We go to the ring for tonight’s main event and out comes The New Day – Big E, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers are out next, Rowan and Harper. Woods and Kofi will be representing The New Day tonight.

The bell rings and the two teams go at it. Rowan and Harper send their opponents out to the floor and follow, taking control. Harper goes to suplex Kofi on the announce table but he counters. Harper gets sent over the announce table. Kofi and Woods pose on top. Rowan comes over and sends Woods into the barrier from the table. Rowan slams Kofi on the floor. Kofi gets laid out on the floor and a referee checks on him. Harper and Rowan return to the ring as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and the two teams are still going at it. Harper works on Woods on the floor. Woods avoids a shot into the table and nails a discus elbow. Woods sends Harper face-first into the table. Woods rocks Rowan in the ring now. Rowan charges but tumbles over the top. Kofi drops Rowan on the floor with a boot to the chin. Kofi and Woods go under the ring for a ladder now as fans pop. They bring it in the ring but Rowan pulls them off the apron. Harper runs the ropes and nails a dive on Woods and Kofi as Rowan held them.

Harper and Rowan toss chairs into the ring now. Fans chant for tables. They continue to dominate Woods and Kofi on the floor. They double team Kofi while Woods is laid out. Rowan charges and splashes Kofi into the barrier. Kofi gets sent into a big boot from Harper now. Harper brings Kofi back into the ring but he kicks out at 2. Woods drops Rowan on the floor. Kofi blocks a chair shot in the ring from Harper. Kofi drops Harper into the chair with a DDT. Harper kicks out at 2 as Rowan breaks it up by pulling Kofi to the floor. Rowan floors Kofi and then Woods on the outside.

Rowan rolls back in with Harper. They double team Woods face-first into the edge of the apron. They bring Woods into the ring now and use a ladder to bridge two steel chairs together. The champions call for the finish and go to double slam Woods onto the ladder but Kofi comes flying off the top. They grab Kofi in mid-air and slam him on top of the ladder bridge with a Crucifix Bomb. Kofi still kicks out at 2. Rowan goes under the ring and brings a table out. Fans pop. Rowan slides it into the ring and Harper stands it up. Woods tries to pull Rowan off the steps but he kicks him back. Kofi rolls to the floor but Rowan headbutts him several times into the ring post. Rowan yells out at the crowd. Harper grabs one of their mallets and gives it to Rowan.

Harper slaps Rowan and Rowan tells him to do it again, and again. Rowan charges with the mallet and crashes through the timekeeper’s barrier. Rowan lands worse than Woods did as he assisted Kofi in moving. Harper superkicks Woods and checks on his partner. Harper brings Woods back into the ring and goes for a powerbomb through the table but Kofi runs in with a mallet shot. Kofi with Trouble In Paradise on Harper. Kofi puts Harper on the table as Woods goes to the top. Woods nails the big elbow drop, putting Harper through the table. Kofi and Woods cover Harper for the win and the titles.

Winners and New SmackDown Tag Team Champions: The New Day

– After the match, Big E hits the ring to celebrate with Woods and Kofi as the music hits and fans sing along. We go to replays. The New Day enters the crowd to continue the celebration as the post-SummerSlam edition of SmackDown goes off the air.

