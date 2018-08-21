Kurt Angle placed on “temporary vacation” from his Raw GM duties

Kurt Angle’s run as Raw General Manager seemed to be cut short yesterday as he was relieved of his duties and replaced by acting GM Baron Corbin.

Stephanie McMahon decided to take Angle’s powers away after she said he failed to protect her from Ronda Rousey and Corbin sucked up to the Commissioner and added more fuel to the fire. While Stephanie said this “vacation” is temporary, they never specified for how long Angle will be off television.

In a post on Instagram, Angle said that he enjoyed every minute of his job on Raw. “I don’t know if it’s temporary or permanent. I Hope I will be back sooner than later. Thank you WWE Universe. Much Love,” Angle wrote.





