JR on Dean Ambrose: “To me, he looks like a heel”

“I thought Dean looked great. I like his shorter haircut. A guy kind of being follicly-challenged and they’re trying to mask it with longer hair that is unruly or will go here, there, and yonder to cover up a [bald] spot, it’s not real flattering to you. I thought his haircut was spot on. I thought the beard was spot on. Obviously, Ambrose has trained religiously to heal and to get bigger, better, and stronger. And really, my hat’s off to him for that. But I can tell you, he certainly carried himself like a villain. I felt he is going to be a villain, or a heel, or as Jim Cornette would say, ‘he’s a heel, Goddammit!’ To me, he looks like a heel. Now, the welcome back pop was what it was and deservedly so, but I just see him being able to be a big time player more as a heel than as a fan favorite in WWE right now. And we’ll see. I still think he could be most valuable for WWE right now, seemingly how the roster is outlined, as a villain.”

source: The Jim Ross Report





