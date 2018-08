First NXT UK Women’s Champion will be crowned this weekend

The NXT UK’s Twitter account posted the following today, announcing that the first NXT UK Women’s Champion will be crowned at this weekend’s tapings. Judging by the promotional material, Killer Kelly, Nina Smauels, Jinny, Toni Storm, Dakota Kai, Xia Brookside. Rhea Rhipley, & Isla Dawn are expected to compete.





