DDT “Road to Ryogoku 2018 – Dramatic Dream Tomboyaki” Results – August 19, 2018 – Osaka, Japan

1. Akito and Yuki Iino defeated Tetsuya Endo and Nobuhiro Shimatani

2. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Sanshiro Takagi, Toru Owashi, and Yuni defeated Antonio Honda, Masahiro Takanashi, and Hisaya Imabayashi

3. Keisuke Okuda defeated Yuki Ueno

4. Mike Bailey and MAO defeated Kazusada Higuchi and Kouki Iwasaki

5. KUDO defeated Makoto Oishi

6. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Daisuke Sasaki, Soma Takao, and Mad Polly defeated Shigehiro Irie, Jason Kincaid, and Ryan Davidson

7. King of DDT 2018 – Best 8 Special Tag Team Match

HARASHIMA and Kazuki Hirata defeated Yukio Sakaguchi and Keisuke Ishi

