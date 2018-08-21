CHIKARA “Hour of Power S19.5” Results – August 18, 2018 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

1. The Colony (Green Ant and Thief Ant) defeated Proteus Wheel (Callux the Castigator and Frantik) (via Disqualification)

2. Hype Rockwell defeated Palm Strike Paul

3. Volgar defeated Boomer Hatfield

4. CHIKARA Young Lions Cup

Danjerhawk (c) defeated Cornelius Crummels

5. Eight-Man Tag Team Match

Beast Warriors (Oleg the Usurper and The Proletariat Boar of Moldova) and Dez Peloton (Donald Kluger and Jasper Tippins) defeated Creatures Of The Deep (Cajun Crawdad and Hermit Crab) and The Nouveau Aesthetic (Still Life with Apricots and Pears and Ursa Minor in the Night Sky)

(Visited 1 times, 3 visits today)