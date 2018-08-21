Alberto El Patron backs out of TripleMania XXVI over payment issues

TripleMania XXVI will no longer feature Alberto El Patron, as the wrestler says he hasn’t received his agreed upon deposit.

Patron tweeted a statement which claims he didn’t get the deposit from #AAA and they didn’t comply with the terms of the agreement, therefore he won’t be participating.

As we previously reported, Alberto was announced for TripleMania XXVI back in March.

The event takes place on August 25 and will feature Psycho Clown, El Hijo del Fantasma, LA Park and Pentagon Jr.in a 4-way mask vs. mask match.

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)





