AJPW “Summer Explosion 2018 – Day 6 – Jr. Tag Battle of Glory” Results – August 19, 2018 – Osaka, Japan

1. Takao Omori and Black Menso~re defeated Jun Akiyama and Mushuku no ‘Sekiko’

2. Joe Doering defeated Naoya Nomura

3. Jr. Tag Battle of Glory 2018

Kaji Tomato and Shiori Asahi [4] defeated Koji Iwamoto and TAJIRI [4]

4. Triple Crown Championship Prelude

Evolution (Suwama and Atsushi Aoki) and Shuji Ishikawa defeated The Big Guns (Zeus and The Bodyguard) and Atsushi Maruyama

5. Six-Man Tag Team Match

NEXTREAM (Kento Miyahara and Yuma Aoyagi) and Yoshitatsu defeated Sweeper (Jake Lee, Ryouji Sai, and Dylan James)

—

Jr. Tag Battle of Glory 2018 Standings:

1. Atsushi Maruyama and Masashi Takeda [4]

1. Shuji Kondo and Kotaro Suzuki [4]

1. Koji Iwamoto and TAJIRI [4]

1. Atsushi Aoki and Hikaru Sato [4]

1. Kaji Tomato and Shiori Asahi [4]

6. Masaaki Mochizuki and Shun Skywalker [2]

6. Black Menso~re and Black Tiger VII [2]

