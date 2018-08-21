AJPW “Summer Explosion 2018 – Day 6 – Jr. Tag Battle of Glory” Results – August 19, 2018 – Osaka, Japan

Aug 21, 2018 - by Michael Riba

1. Takao Omori and Black Menso~re defeated Jun Akiyama and Mushuku no ‘Sekiko’

2. Joe Doering defeated Naoya Nomura

3. Jr. Tag Battle of Glory 2018
Kaji Tomato and Shiori Asahi [4] defeated Koji Iwamoto and TAJIRI [4]

4. Triple Crown Championship Prelude
Evolution (Suwama and Atsushi Aoki) and Shuji Ishikawa defeated The Big Guns (Zeus and The Bodyguard) and Atsushi Maruyama

5. Six-Man Tag Team Match
NEXTREAM (Kento Miyahara and Yuma Aoyagi) and Yoshitatsu defeated Sweeper (Jake Lee, Ryouji Sai, and Dylan James)

Jr. Tag Battle of Glory 2018 Standings:

1. Atsushi Maruyama and Masashi Takeda [4]
1. Shuji Kondo and Kotaro Suzuki [4]
1. Koji Iwamoto and TAJIRI [4]
1. Atsushi Aoki and Hikaru Sato [4]
1. Kaji Tomato and Shiori Asahi [4]
6. Masaaki Mochizuki and Shun Skywalker [2]
6. Black Menso~re and Black Tiger VII [2]

