WWE women honor Natalya’s late father Jim Neidhart with pink and black ring gear

In case you missed the show last night, the WWE women who had matches on the show decided to have a little tribute to Natalya’s late father Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart by sporting pink on their ring gear.

Charlotte Flair came out in a pink robe and pink gear, Carmella and Alexa Bliss both had pink and black gear, and Becky had pink/purple shades on her gear too.

Before the Raw Women’s title match started, Natalya came out wearing her father’s jacket that he wore at SummerSlam 90 in his match with Bret against Demolition. The Brooklyn crowd gave Nattie a standing ovation, showing their support to the Canadian who had a pretty rough week but still showed up for work two days after burying her father.

Natalya is considered to be one of the leaders of the WWE locker room for the women and is well-liked backstage by everyone.





(Visited 1 times, 139 visits today)