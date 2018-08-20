WWE tests out 3D augmented reality graphics during SummerSlam

Aug 20, 2018 - by Colin Vassallo

WWE used 3D augmented reality graphics yesterday at SummerSlam for the first time, a move that improves the visual experience for those watching at home on television.

The graphics are similar to what sports channels use during line-ups etc and what news broadcasts use during election night and other important events.

The on-screen graphics were not used for everyone though and were only kept for entrances that made sense. For example, during the Finn Balor demon entrance, WWE used several red-colored clouds with lightning as they showed a birds-eye view of the arena. Carmella also had dollar signs around her as she made her entrance to the ring.

Whether they keep using these during upcoming pay-per-views remain to be seen.


2 Responses

  1. Havok says:
    August 20, 2018 at 2:43 pm

    I think they did this at wrestlemania too

  2. Justin Myers says:
    August 20, 2018 at 2:47 pm

    Yeah, They used these at Wrestlemania… Giant Asuka masks, floating pancakes…

