WWE tests out 3D augmented reality graphics during SummerSlam
WWE used 3D augmented reality graphics yesterday at SummerSlam for the first time, a move that improves the visual experience for those watching at home on television.
The graphics are similar to what sports channels use during line-ups etc and what news broadcasts use during election night and other important events.
The on-screen graphics were not used for everyone though and were only kept for entrances that made sense. For example, during the Finn Balor demon entrance, WWE used several red-colored clouds with lightning as they showed a birds-eye view of the arena. Carmella also had dollar signs around her as she made her entrance to the ring.
Whether they keep using these during upcoming pay-per-views remain to be seen.
I think they did this at wrestlemania too
Yeah, They used these at Wrestlemania… Giant Asuka masks, floating pancakes…