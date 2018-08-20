Rusev on WWE booking: “I have no control over any of that”

Rusev spoke to The Gorilla Position about his wife and how much they still enjoy the road together.

“We have a great time together, we’re having laughs. I drive all the time, she just sits to the side,” Rusev said. “But no, no troubles. When we go home I’ll hang out by myself maybe for a day and play video games and watch movies and we’re back together, yeah.”

Rusev said Lana doesn’t have any annoying habits, but she would say he’s stubborn. The Bulgarian Brute and Ravishing Russain reunited on-screen once again after spending some time apart from each other in the storyline after they were both drafted to SmackDown Live as individuals. During their time apart, Rusev Day was born and caught on like a wildfire with chants and merchandise sales.

Although Rusev did get a WWE Championship shot against AJ Styles at Extreme Rules, some fans believe WWE hasn’t given him the shot he deserves. Rusev’s opening match of the SummerSlam kickoff show added more fuel to that fire as he and Lana fell to Andrade “Cien” Almas and Zelina Vega.

Rusev said it doesn’t bother him where he is on the card because he’s doing what he came to America to do. The boy from Bulgaria is living his dream as a WWE Superstar and he knows the cream will rise to the top eventually to cause a resurgence for Rusev Day.

“I have no control over any of that,” Rusev said of WWE’s booking. “I’m there to perform to the best of my abilities and whether I’m first on the card or last, champion or not, I mean I’m just gonna be me and keep doing what I do best.

“Eventually, one day you know cream rises to the top. So you know I’m waiting… I’m waiting for the rise.”

