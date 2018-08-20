LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE RAW 8/20

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Jonathan Coachman.

– We go right to the ring and out comes new WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. JoJo introduces him.

Reigns hits the ring and the “you suck” chant start up. Reigns says he’s a man of his word – he would beat Brock Lesnar and he did. Fans chant “you still suck” now. Reigns says he also promised to defend the title when he won it, and he will defend tonight. Reigns has someone in mind for the first title defense. He talks about Finn Balor’s history with the WWE Universal Title and says Balor is the man he will defend against tonight. Fans pop. The music hits and out comes Balor.

Balor enters the ring and accepts the challenge, saying he is going to take back his title tonight. Fans pop again. Reigns offers a handshake to make it official and they shake. The music interrupts and out comes Constable Baron Corbin. Corbin says Balor vs. Reigns is not going to happen as Balor won’t be rewarded for the stunt he pulled at SummerSlam. Corbin says he was planning on facing Balor the man but he no-showed and sent The Demon. Corbin says that was cowardly and in breach of the contract they had. Corbin says he never even heard the bell ring because of the smoke and the noise, and as far as he’s concerned the match never happened. Corbin says he will be facing Balor tonight. Reigns calls Corbin a dumbass and knocks his performance last night. Corbin says Reigns only won the title because Lesnar was more concerned with Braun Strowman. The music interrupts and out comes RAW General Manager Kurt Angle.

Angle speaks from the stage and informs Corbin he still makes the matches on RAW, not Corbin. Angle asks Brooklyn if they want to see Balor vs. Reigns for the title and they do. Angle makes it the main event. Angle says Corbin has a match right now. Out comes his opponent – Bobby Lashley.

Bobby Lashley vs. Baron Corbin

Lashley heads to the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and the bell rings. Lashley slams Corbin and they trade holds. Lashley with another takedown. Corbin forces the break by getting the bottom rope. Corbin charges but Lashley catches him with a neckbreaker. Fans boo as Corbin ends up going to the floor for a breather.

Lashley follows and works Corbin over, sending him back into the ring. Lashley with a shoulder thrust in the corner. Lashley mounts Corbin in the corner with right hands as fans count along. Lashley knocks Corbin out of the ring. Corbin gets an opening after knocking Lashley off the apron. Corbin follows to the floor and launches Lashley into the barrier. Corbin brings it back into the ring and keeps Lashley grounded with a submission. More back and forth now. Corbin sends Lashley into the ropes and he hits hard, falling out to the floor. Corbin runs out and levels Lashley on the floor with a clothesline. Corbin stands tall and smiles as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Corbin has Lashley down in the ring. Lashley turns it around and looks to make a comeback now as they trade shots in the middle of the ring. Lashley ducks a clothesline and hits one of his own. Lashley with more offense and a big belly-to-belly throw. Lashley with a corner clothesline. Lashley runs into a back elbow now. Lashley nails a spinebuster for a close 2 count.

More back and forth now. Corbin takes Lashley to the top but Lashley headbutts him to the mat. Lashley comes off the top but Corbin catches him with the chokeslam backbreaker for a close 2 count. Lashley with more offense before dropping Corbin with the modified Cutter for the pin.

Winner: Bobby Lashley

– After the match, Lashley stands tall as we go to replays.

– Paul Heyman is backstage in Angle’s office. Heyman says his client would like to get his rematch for the WWE Universal Title. Angle says the contract doesn’t state when the rematch will take place but he has a fighting champion now and it will be a long, long, long time before Lesnar gets his rematch. Fans cheer. Heyman says he was thinking Hell In a Cell. Angle says it will be a cold day in hell or as they say in Brooklyn, forget about it! Angle walks off.

– Still to come, Balor vs. Reigns. Also, new RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey will be here for a special championship presentation and there will be a special look at Triple H vs. The Undertaker for WWE Super Show-Down. We go to commercial.

– Kurt Angle is backstage when Baron Corbin walks in. He’s not happy with his last two matches. He’s tired of Angle not giving him what he wants. Angle’s job is to do what’s best for the WWE Universe, not Corbin. Corbin says RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon is here tonight and he’s going to go talk to her. Corbin storms off.

– Cole leads us to a promo for Triple H vs. The Undertaker at WWE Super Show-Down. Graves says Triple H will be here live tonight.

Sasha Banks, Bayley and Ember Moon vs. The Riott Squad

We go to the ring and out comes The Boss & Hug Connection, Sasha Banks and Bayley. Ember Moon is out next. Out next is The Riott Squad – Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan.

Banks starts off with Riott and slaps her a few times. Banks mounts Ruby and unloads now. Bayley comes in for a quick double team. Ember is in next as Ruby retreats and tags in Logan. Moon levels Logan with a big forearm. Moon with more offense on Logan for a 2 count. The Riott Squad runs in but Bayley and Banks take them out. They end up on the floor with their opponents now. Moon runs the ropes and nails a big dive. Moon, Banks and Bayley stand tall on the floor as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Bayley is in control of Morgan. Bayley gets kicked out of the ring. Ruby pulls Bayley off the apron and hits a STO on the floor after she tags in. Ruby brings it back into the ring and covers for a 2 count. Logan tags in and keeps Bayley in their corner. Liv tags back in and chokes Bayley with the ropes as the referee counts. Logan nails a cheap shot while the referee is distracted by Banks. Liv with a 2 count on Bayley. Liv keeps Bayley grounded now.

Fans chant for Sasha as Logan dominates Bayley now. Logan knocks Moon off the apron. Ruby comes in but Bayley kicks her away and finally makes a tag. Sasha tags in and unloads on Ruby, nailing a dropkick. More chaos and interference now. Moon takes out Liv on the floor. Bayley charges but Logan takes her down on the outside. Banks jumps off the apron and takes Logan down on the floor. Banks returns to the ring but Ruby kicks her with the Riott Kick for the pin.

Winners: The Riott Squad

– After the match, The Riott Squad heads to the outside to celebrate. Banks and Bayley look on from the ring.

– Still to come, Triple H will be here live. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and out comes Triple H to a big pop.

Triple H hits the ring as fans chant for him and WWE NXT. Triple says it’s been a huge weekend. NXT blew the roof off the place on Saturday and SummerSlam took it to a new level. Triple H says he’s a fan just like the others and he promises to work until the day he dies to make sure this is here for everyone. He says weekends like this also give him another feeling, they give him the itch and make him want to lace up the boots again, to be The Game again. He talks about Vince McMahon calling him to work WWE Super Show-Down in Australia against The Undertaker. He originally said no to the match because of the special moment he had with Taker and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels at the end of their Hell In a Cell match a few years back. The crowd chants for HBK now. Triple H says that moment was about as real as it gets in this business. He gives praise to Michaels and Taker. He says that moment changed the three of them in ways they didn’t expect. They knew it was the end of an era but not like that. Michaels was gone, The Streak ended and Triple H put a suit on. It would be over, all of it. Triple H says their era was something special, without sounding like a bitter veteran. A “you still got it” chant starts up now.

Triple H recalls how he called Vince back and accepted the match. He will take off this suit, tape back up, lace up his boots and he will be The Game again. Fans cheer. If Taker will put on that hat, pick up those gloves and be The Phenom one more time. Triple H hypes the big match for October 6 in front of 80,000 people. The Era is Back, h says. The Undertaker and The Game, one last time. Triple H drops the mic and loosens his tie as the music hits.

– Cole leads us to a video package with highlights from the SummerSlam main event. Still to come, Balor vs. Reigns. Also, Rousey will be here.

Dean Ambrose vs. Dolph Ziggler

We go to the ring and out comes new WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins to a pop. Dean Ambrose is out next. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Dolph Ziggler with Drew McIntyre. The bell rings and they lock up. Ziggler takes Ambrose down first. They trade holds as Ambrose turns it around. Ziggler goes to the floor for a breather. Ambrose keeps control and brings it back in. They end up on the floor again as Ambrose has words with McIntyre. Ziggler takes advantage and drops Ambrose on his face on the outside with a superkick. We go to commercial.

The finish sees Ambrose get the win with Dirty Deeds after involvement from Rollins and McIntyre.

Winner: Dean Ambrose

– After the match, Ambrose and Rollins hit the ramp to celebrate as McIntyre and Ziggler look on from the ring. We go to replays.

– Elias is backstage talking to two crew members. He says this is important and their jobs will be on the line. Elias takes his guitar from them and walks off. Back to commercial.

